Water released from Kuppanatham dam

To help farmers in Chengam and Kalasapakkam regions take up farming operations, water was released from Kuppanatham dam in Chengam taluk on Friday. The water that will be released for 11 days will get stored in 47 lakes, according to water resources department officials.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sevoor S. Ramachandran opened the sluice gates to release the water in the presence of Collector K.S. Kandasamy.

The water level stood at 44.61 feet as against the dam’s total level of 59.04 feet on Friday. The dam’s present storage is 377.42 mcft, against its total capacity of 700 mcft.

The 377.42 mcft of water stored in the dam will be used to meet drinking water requirements and also take up maintenance. Water released from the dam will irrigate 9,728.04 acres of land in Chengam and Kalasapakkam taluks.

It has been planned to release 250 cusecs for 11 days from Friday. Depending on the rainfall during the northeast monsoon, water release may be extended for a few more days.

The beneficiaries have been urged to use the water judiciously and adhere to the advice of officials of the Water Resources Department, said Mr. Kandasamy.

District Revenue Officer P. Rathinasamy; Revenue Divisional Officer Sridevi; A. Subramanian, Assistant Executive Engineer, Central Pennaiyar River Basin Division, Water Resources Department; Kalasapakkam MLA V. Panneerselvam; and Chairperson of Tiruvannamalai District milk Producers Cooperative Union, Agri S.S. Krishnamurthi, participated.