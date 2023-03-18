ADVERTISEMENT

Water released from Kuppanatham dam in Tiruvannamalai for irrigation

March 18, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

It will help the farmers in the region irrigate 9,432.96 acres of paddy fields

The Hindu Bureau

Accompanied by C.N. Annadurai, MP (Tiruvannamalai), Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly K. Pichandi, opened the sluice gates of Kuppanatham dam in Chengam near Tiruvannamalai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water was released from Kuppanatham dam in Chengam near Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, following requests from farmers as it will help them irrigate 9,432.96 acres of paddy fields in the region.

Accompanied by C.N. Annadurai, MP (Tiruvannamalai), Deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly K. Pichandi, who is also the MLA of Keel Pennathur Assembly constituency in Tiruvannamalai, opened the sluice gates of the dam located a few kilometres away from the reservoir downstream.

Water would be released in the river and distributed in the left and right bank canals from the pick-up dam. Water will be released for 61 days (up to May 18) for irrigation. Every day, on an average, 110 cusecs of water will be released for farming. Cultivators have been advised to utilise the water judiciously as it was used to meet the drinking water needs of the villages in the district too.

Saturday’s initiative comes after water from Sathanur dam was released a few days ago for irrigating over 45,000 acres of farmland in the district. Water from Kuppanatham dam, which has a total storage capacity of 700 mcft of water, would benefit farmers in 40 villages in Chengam and Kalasapakkam taluks. At present, the excess water from the dam is discharged into 47 waterbodies in the district, thereby recharging the water table in and around villages located on the foot of the Jawadhu Hills.

