Water released from Grand Anicut for irrigation in Cauvery delta

With hope and exuberance in the air, water was released from the Grand Anicut on Saturday for Samba paddy cultivation in the Cauvery delta districts.

The shutters of the regulator were opened around 11 a.m., after the water released from the Stanley reservoir in Mettur on August 13 meandered its way to the Grand Anicut earlier in the day.

The water release marks a significant turnaround in the prospects of the Samba paddy crop in the State this year. Just a fortnight ago, farmers were worried, given the poor storage at the Mettur dam. The surplus flows from Karnataka following heavy rains in the catchment areas brought cheer to farmers in Tamil Nadu, where the short-term Kuruvai crop was not raised in the canal-irrigated areas for the eighth consecutive year as the Mettur dam could not be opened on the customary date of June 12.

Farmers joined State Ministers R. Doraikkannu, R. Kamaraj, O.S. Manian, C. Vijaya Baskar, Vellamandi N. Natarajan and S. Valarmathi, Chief Government Whip S. Rajendran, Puducherry Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan, Collectors of the delta districts and Public Works Department officials in showering flower petals and paddy seeds on the Cauvery and praying for a bountiful harvest.

To start with, about 1,000 cusecs of water was released into the Cauvery and an equal quantum was released into the Vennar and the Kollidam. About 500 cusecs was let out in the Grand Anicut canal, PWD officials said. Changes in the quantum of discharge would be made depending on the monsoon and the storage position at the Mettur dam, so as to ensure water availability throughout the season, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kamaraj, the Food Minister, said the authorities did not anticipate any problems in the water reaching the tail-end areas of canals and affirmed that desilting work and activities under the Kudimaramathu scheme would be completed before the water reached the respective areas. “The water will irrigate the standing Kuruvai crop (raised with the help of groundwater) on about 1.01 lakh hectares, and the Samba crop expected to be raised on 4.09 lakh hectares in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Cuddalore districts,” he said and called upon farmers to use the water judiciously.

According to official estimates, Samba paddy is expected to be raised on about 1.06 lakh hectares in Thanjavur district, 1.27 lakh hectares in Tiruvarur, 1.26 lakh hectares in Nagapattinam district, 0.10 lakh hectares in Pudukottai and 0.41 lakh hectares in Cuddalore district. This apart, the crop is likely to be raised on about 35,000 hectares in the canal-irrigated areas in Tiruchi district using the water released from the Mettur dam.

Concurring on the need to use the water judiciously, Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, general secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Welfare Association, urged farmers who had raised paddy in the summer, Kuruvai and Thaladi seasons, tapping groundwater in filter point areas, to continue to do that till the onset of the monsoon so that farmers without a groundwater source in other places in the delta could take up cultivation.

He also called upon the government to explore the feasibility of allowing farmers to pump water, wherever required, from the rivers or major irrigation canals into field supply channels using motor pumpsets to ensure that the water reached the tail-end areas. For, the sill level of rivers and irrigation canals have gone down below the field channels in some places, and hence, water would not flow to the field. However, this should be restricted to places where it is absolutely necessary, he said.