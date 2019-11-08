Water released from Gomukhi dam near Kallakurichi for irrigation

Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam on Friday opened the sluices of the Gomukhi dam located at the foothills of the Kalvarayan Hills near Kallakurichi to release water for irrigation. According to a Public Works Department official, at present the water level in the dam is 44 feet as against the full capacity of 46 feet.

Around 110 cusecs of water will be released through two irrigation channels. While 60 cusecs of water will be released through the old canal, 50 cusecs will be released through the new canal, catering to around 10,860 acres in 43 villages.

Depending upon the water flow in the dam, the quantum of release will be stepped up to the level of 220 cusecs through the old and new canals from November 23, the official added.

Collector L. Subramanian, former Rural Industries Minister P. Mohan, Kallakurichi MLA A. Prabhu and officials were present.