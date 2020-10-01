Tamil Nadu

Water released from Gomukhi dam for irrigation

Around 110 cusecs would be released through two irrigation channels, officials said   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Thursday opened the sluice gates of the Gomukhi dam located at the foothills of Kalvarayan Hills, to release water for irrigation.

According to official sources, at present the present level in the dam is 44 feet as against its capacity of 46 feet.

Around 110 cusecs would be released through two irrigation channels. While 60 cusecs of water would be released through the old canal, 50 cusecs would be released through the new canal, catering to around 10,860 acres in 40 villages.

Depending upon the water flow in the dam, the quantum of water flow would be stepped up, the official added.

Collector Kiran Gurrala was present on the occasion.

