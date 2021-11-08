‘Water released from dam as per SC direction’

VELLORE,TAMIL NADU: 26/03/2021: DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan interview with The Hindu in vellore on Friday. Photo: Venkatachalapathy C /The Hindu

08 November 2021 23:48 IST

T.N. opened spillway gates: Minister

The decision to release water from the Mullaperiyar dam by Tamil Nadu on October 29 was in adherence to the direction of the Supreme Court, as per the rule curve level approved by the Central Water Commission, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Monday.

The statement comes amid the AIADMK and the BJP questioning the DMK Government’s decision to release water from the dam. Both the parties have alleged that the water was released by Kerala.

“As per the rule curve approved by the CWC, water levels to be maintained in the dam are 138.50 feet on October 10, 2021; 137.75 feet on October 20, and 138 feet on October 31. From October 27 afternoon, the water level was rising, and on October 28 morning, the level was 138.05 feet, and on the 29th, the level was 138.75 feet, while the permitted rule level for the corresponding period was 138 feet,” he said.

The Minister said the excess water had to be released through the spillway.

The decision to open the gates were made by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, he reiterated.