Tamil Nadu

‘Water released from dam as per SC direction’

VELLORE,TAMIL NADU: 26/03/2021: DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan interview with The Hindu in vellore on Friday. Photo: Venkatachalapathy C /The Hindu  

The decision to release water from the Mullaperiyar dam by Tamil Nadu on October 29 was in adherence to the direction of the Supreme Court, as per the rule curve level approved by the Central Water Commission, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Monday.

The statement comes amid the AIADMK and the BJP questioning the DMK Government’s decision to release water from the dam. Both the parties have alleged that the water was released by Kerala.

“As per the rule curve approved by the CWC, water levels to be maintained in the dam are 138.50 feet on October 10, 2021; 137.75 feet on October 20, and 138 feet on October 31. From October 27 afternoon, the water level was rising, and on October 28 morning, the level was 138.05 feet, and on the 29th, the level was 138.75 feet, while the permitted rule level for the corresponding period was 138 feet,” he said.

The Minister said the excess water had to be released through the spillway.

The decision to open the gates were made by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, he reiterated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2021 11:49:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/water-released-from-dam-as-per-sc-direction/article37388007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY