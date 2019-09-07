Water reaches FRL for 43rd time at Mettur

The water level at Stanley Reservoir attained full reservoir level (FRL) of 120ft at 12.55 p.m on Saturday. This is the 43rd instance the water level is attaining FRL since the dam was built, sources said.
S.Jayagopal, Special Chief Engineer, Salem, said that the present inflow is expected for another two days and outflow from the dam would be regulated according to the demand from Delta region.
At 1 p.m, the water level at the dam was 120ft (FRL). The outflow to the river was 32,500 cusecs of water and inflow was 76,000 cusecs. The outflow through East-West Canal was 700 cusecs. The inflow at Biligundulu was 79,000 cusecs.
