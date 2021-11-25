Tamil Nadu

Water pumped out of Jalakanteshwara temple

Battered by rain: Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspecting the waterlogged Jalakanteshwara Temple located inside the Vellore fort on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

The district administration pumped out water from the Jalakanteshwara temple on Thursday. The ASI-protected monument had remained waterlogged for a week.

District Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the temple after archaeologists and the temple authorities on Monday requested him to take steps to remove inundation in the temple.

“Releasing a portion of water from the moat to the clogged drain can bring some relief as water from the temple can flow to the moat. The PWD and Corporation officials are attending to it,” M. Varadaraj Suresh, Archaeological Officer, ASI (Vellore), told The Hindu.

The temple was flooded for the first time since 1995 mainly because of the moat that reached its full capacity last week.

Sluice gates need repair

Officials said the British-era sluice gates on the northern end of the fort have to be repaired to discharge excess water from the moat to the nearby canal, especially during heavy rain.

The existing sluice gates are located at a depth of 15 feet in the moat. The canal was used to discharge excess water from the moat to the Palar river for many decades before encroachments came up along the canal, officials said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2021 11:46:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/water-pumped-out-of-jalakanteshwara-temple/article37692938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY