Water pipeline work in Ammoor town near Ranipet begins

July 11, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - RANIPET

Work to lay a water pipeline to provide 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD) for each individual household in Ammoor town near Ranipet began on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Collector S. Valarmathi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the project, which is executed under AMRUT-2, the second phase of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation programme.

“The new pipeline work will provide additional water supply for households to meet their domestic needs. The work will be completed by mid-2024,” said C. Hamsa, Additional Director of Town Panchayats (Vellore zone).

At present, Ammoor is one of the eight town panchayatsin Ranipet district and has 3,155 households. Its 15 wards are under combined water supply scheme, which is executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD). The TWAD has 22 borewells, 54 small motor pumpsets, three wells and nine Over Head Tanks to draw water from Ponneri river, a tributary of Palar and key water source, to provide it to the town.

However, currently, only 80 LPCD of water for each individual is being supplied by TWAD. Consumers in 10 wards get water only once in two days.

Under AMRUT-2 scheme, which costs ₹30.23 crore, water will be supplied to 2,840 additional households in the town. . As per plan, two deep wells, one sump (one lakh litres capacity) and five overhead tanks (one to three lakh litres capacity) will be built as part of the project in the coming days. New water pipelines between the riverbed and water collection points will be laid to a distance of 19.95 km. Water distribution pipelines will also be laid for 43.54 km to provide household connections. A total of 14,505 consumers will be benefited by the initiative, officials said.