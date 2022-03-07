The water level in Papanasam dam was 84.05 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 210.53 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 100.70 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 38 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Monday, PWD officials said.