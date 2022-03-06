The water level in Papanasam dam was 85.25 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 225.46 cusecs and a discharge of 1004.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 101.10 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 27 cusecs and a discharge of 445 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday, PWD officials said.