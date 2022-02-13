Water level
Tirunelveli
The water level in Papanasam dam was 104.10 feet (143 ft max level) with an inflow of 893.87 cusecs and a discharge of 1204.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 108.25 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 367 cusecs and a discharge of 475 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Papanasam: 32, Servalar: 14, Manimuthar: 18, Kodumudiyar: 3, Ambasamudram: 35.4, Cheranmahadevi: 12.6, Radhapuram: 4, Nanguneri: 3, Kalakkad: 29.4, Moolakaraipatti: 25, Palayamkottai: 3 and Tirunelveli recorded 12 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.
