Water level up at Sathanur reservoir

The recent heavy rains have raised the hopes of farmers in Tiruvannamalai district as Sathanur reservoir received a substantial inflow during the last one month.

According to district Water Resources Department sources, though it is not possible to release water from the reservoir as of now, the increase in level has given hope of a substantial storage level in the next few months. And this will help to release water during the first quarter of the next year for irrigation purposes in Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts.

Water storage

The Sathanur dam’s water level reached 77 feet out its total capacity of 119 feet. The water storage was measured as 67.60 feet on September 25, showing an increase of 10.60 feet in 17 days. If the district administration completes its ‘Jal Shakthi Abhiyan’ and ‘kudimaramathu’ in the catchment areas and inflow channels attached to the reservoir, the water level may reach up to 100 feet in the coming days, says a farmer from Kalasapakkam.

In January this year, the district administration opened the sluice gates when the dam’s water level reached 96.20 feet.

The water let out through the left and right canals in three phases helped farmers in carrying out farming activities in Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts.