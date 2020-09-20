Water level touches 44 feet at Gomukhi dam

The water level in Gomukhi dam located at the foothills of Kalvarayan hills in Kallakurichi district reached 44 feet on Sunday as against its capacity of 46 feet.
A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that the dam was receiving 120 cusecs of water and the same amount was released into two irrigation channels. The district administration has sent a proposal to the government seeking the release of water for irrigation from October 1.
The water level in the dam had reached 44 feet thanks to heavy showers received in the catchment areas during the south-west monsoon. The dam has an ayacut area of 10,860 acres catering to 70 villages in Kallakurichi district, the official said.
Meanwhile, heavy rains in Kalvarayan hills has resulted in abundant water flow at the Periyar waterfalls. Located at the foothills of Kalvarayan hills, a large number of tourists have been thronging the area to enjoy the scenic beauty.
The authorities have also stationed police personnel at vantage points to prevent them from venturing too close to the waterfalls and ensure that they stay at a safe distance.
