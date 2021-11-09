Water level touches 119 feet in Mettur

SALEM:

09 November 2021 08:42 IST

Flood warning issued to people residing in the low-lying areas along the banks of the River Cauvery

With the water level touching 119 feet at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur and the discharge at 20,000 cusecs, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has issued a flood warning asking people residing in the low-lying areas along the banks of the River Cauvery to move to safer locations on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 119 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet while the storage was 91.88 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc. The inflow stood at 26,440 cusecs and the discharge at 20,000 cusecs into the River Cauvery and 100 cusecs into the canal.

A statement issued by the WRD said that initially 5,000 cusecs of water was discharged. It was stepped up to 20,000 cusecs at 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday.