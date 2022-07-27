Water level maintained at 120 feet in Mettur

The discharge into the river Cauvery for delta irrigation was also reduced from 19,000 cusecs to 15,000 cusecs, according to the Water Resources Department. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Naryanan

July 27, 2022 12:24 IST

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the inflow stood at 16,204 cusecs as against 20,000 cusecs on Tuesday. morning

The water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continues to be maintained at its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 feet here on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Officials of the Water Resources Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow stood at 16,204 cusecs as against 20,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning. The storage was maintained at its full capacity of 93.47 tmc feet, they added. The discharge into the river Cauvery for delta irrigation was also reduced from 19,000 cusecs to 15,000 cusecs while 500 cusecs continued to be discharged in the East-West Bank canals for irrigation. Advertisement Advertisement Meanwhile, water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam is nearing 100 feet as against the FRL of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the level stood at 99.85 feet while the storage was 28.61 tmc ft against the full capacity of 32.90 tmc ft. The inflow stood at 1,836 cusecs while the discharge was 700 into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.