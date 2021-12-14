MADURAI

14 December 2021 19:48 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at its maximum permissible level of 142 ft with an inflow of 1,023 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.18 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,501 cusecs and a discharge of 1,384 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,121 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was in (mm): Idayapatti 5, Chittampatti 2.4, Peranai 2.2, Thaniyamangalam 2 and Pulipatti 1.4.

