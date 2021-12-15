MADURAI

15 December 2021 19:00 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at its maximum permissible level of 142 ft with an inflow of 1,230 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.21 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,777 cusecs and a discharge of 2,730 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,125 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was in (mm): Kodaikanal 3.4, Veerapandi 3.2 and Vaigai dam 0.8.

