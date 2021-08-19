Tamil Nadu

Water level in Periyar dam

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 133.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 984 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 67.82 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,464 cusecs and a discharge of 1,969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,552 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Periyar dam 17.4, Gudalur 11.4, Maruthanadhi dam 10, Thekkadi 9.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 9.1, Sothupparai dam 4, Uthamapalayam 2.3 and Kodaikanal 0.6.


