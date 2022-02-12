Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 104.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 221.07 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 108.35 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 95 cusecs and a discharge of 475 cusecs. Papanasam dam recorded a rainfall of 10 mm and Servalar dam 7 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Water level in Papanasam, Manimuthar dams
Special Correspondent
TIRUNELVELI,
February 12, 2022 17:54 IST
