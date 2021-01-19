Water level in Papanasam dam nearly at maximum level

TIRUNELVELI

19 January 2021 15:58 IST

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 142.55 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 2,334.63 cusecs and 2,201.42 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at its maximum level of 118 feet. The dam had an inflow of 1,066.60 cusecs and 1,062 cusecs of water was discharged.

