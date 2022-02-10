Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 132.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 206 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.06 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 224 cusecs and a discharge of 219 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,443 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.