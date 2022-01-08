Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 138.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 190 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.34 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 954 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,059 mcft. Manjalar dam recorded a rainfall of 8 mm and Melur 2 mm during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams
