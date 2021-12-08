Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,353 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.11 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 4,288 cusecs and a discharge of 2,964 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,083 mcft. Sothupparai dam recorded a rainfall of 9 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
