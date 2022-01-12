Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 342 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.01 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 826 cusecs and discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,917 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.