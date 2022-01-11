Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

MADURAI

11 January 2022 19:04 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 341 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.75 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 948 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,930 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

