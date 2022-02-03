Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vagai dams

MADURAI

03 February 2022 19:10 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 133.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 104 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.19 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 574 cusecs and a discharge of 719 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,809 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising