Tamil Nadu

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam reached the maximum permissible level of 142 feet with an inflow of 3,166 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.11 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 5,391 cusecs and a discharge of 4,344 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,110 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was in (mm): Peranai 47.2, Veerapandi 41.2, Sothupparai dam 35, Andipatti 23.2, Maruthanadhi dam 22, Mettupatti 10, Vaigai dam 8.8, Manjalar dam 3, and Idayapatti and Madurai 1 each.


