Water level at Papanasam dam stands at 132. 85 ft.

A view of Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli district.   | Photo Credit: FILE PICTURE

The water level in Papanasam dam was 132.85 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 526.74 cusecs and discharge of 704.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 117.85 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 260 cusecs and discharge of 260 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) are as follows during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday: Papanasam: 1,Servalar: 5, Manimuthar: 1 and Moolakaraipatti recorded 1.5 m rainfall, the PWD officials said.


