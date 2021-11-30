Water level at Mullaperiyar Dam touches 142 feet, fourth time since 2014

Farmers in the southern districts are celebrating, as there will be increased availability of water for irrigation and for drinking; district administrations have appealed to people not to go near the river as discharge is to be increased

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Thekkadi has issued the third and final flood warning at 3.55 a.m. on Tuesday, as the water level at the Mullaperiyar reservoir reached the permissible 142 feet level, following which 1,682.46 cusecs of water were discharged.

Authorities said that the subsequent inflow into the dam was 2,232 cusecs and discharge was 1,867 cusecs.

As a sequel, the discharge level from the Vaigai dam was increased from 3,577 cusecs to 4,951 cusecs at 5 a.m. PWD authorities said the water released in the Vaigai was 4,732 cusecs and 150 cusecs was released in the 58th canal village system.

Farmers cheerful

Farmers in the region were in an upbeat mood. Five southern districts’ farmers association coordinator, Anwar Balasingam, said this was the fourth time the water level had touched the permissible level since the Supreme Court in 2014, allowed the raising of the water level to 142 ft. Earlier, the water level reached 142 ft in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

This season, the active northeast monsoon had brought in copious water in the catchment areas of Periyar dam, Thekkadi and surrounding pockets. However, under the guise of the rule curve theory, the officials had kept the water level below 142 ft, but on Tuesday, they had kept the storage level at the level permitted by the apex court.

Another office-bearer of the association, Ponkatchi Kannan, said that the Tamil Nadu government should now strengthen the Baby dam and thus, as per the apex court directive, the water level at Mullaperiyar can be taken up to 152 ft.

Meanwhile, celebrations had been planned at Col. Pennycuick memorial at Lower Camp, near Gudalur.

Many farmers associations in Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Madurai have been exchanging celebratory messages on WhatsApp since early morning, the office-bearers said. There would be increased availability of water for irrigation and for drinking during the ensuing months.

The Collectors of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram have appealed to the people not to venture onto the river side as the discharge would be increased during the day.