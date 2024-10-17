Water hyacinths cleared on Deputy CM’s directions

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been reviewing rain relief measures along with senior officials from the early hours of October 14 in several parts of Chennai, had visited Dr. Ambedkar Road in S. Kolathur early on October 15. The residents requested him to direct the removal of water hyacinths in the waterbody. “The Deputy Chief Minister ordered the swift removal of the water hyacinths on a war-footing,” an official release said on Thursday. Following this, officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) used necessary machinery to remove the plants as directed. Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the area again on October 15 evening and the following afternoon to ensure that the hyacinths had been removed. “The people thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for having cleared the hyacinths within a few days,” the official release said.