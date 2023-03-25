Water hyacinth, weeds affect water flow in moat at Vellore fort

March 25, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VELLORE

Growth of water hyacinth, weeds, and dumping of plastic waste in the moat of the 16th century Vellore Fort has led to blockages , resulting in foul smell and a survival risk for a large variety of fish in the moat.

At present, the moat is under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and maintained in coordination with Vellore Corporation due to inadequate staff and expertise with the national heritage body. The fullfeldged desilting work of the moat was done way back in 2016 by the Corporation and monitored by the ASI. Since then, especially after the outbreak of coronavirus, no major desilting work has been done in the moat.

“The desilting of the moat was laborious work as special cleaning equipment was required for the process with adequate manpower. Safety of the structure (moat wall) should also be ensured during such work,” said an ASI official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Endangering species

In April 2022, a large number of fish were found dead in the moat, mainly due to a reduction in the oxygen level in the water, officials said. The growth of water hyacinth has spread to most parts of the moat, endangering species in the waterbody.

Residents said that the foul smell from the moat, especially when they sit on the parapet wall of the fort to get a better view, was unbearable.

They said that the moat can be completely desilted during summer due to less water in the moat. Such an effort will help the moat to hold excess rain water during monsoon.

Constructed as part of the Fort complex, which is a protected monument and maintained by the ASI, the moat runs over three kilometres around the fort with an average depth of 29 feet. The depth of the moat varies due its rocky bed, especially on its northern side. Excess rainwater collected in the moat not only helps recharge groundwater in the drought-hit town but also aids in fish cultivation.

The existing sluice gate, which was built in the 19th century, on the southern end of the fort should be repaired to allow surplus water from Suriyakulam lake, along the Bengaluru Highway (NH-48), into the moat to make it perennial.

Smart City project

As part of the Smart City project undertaken by the Corporation, ₹33 crore was allocated by the civic body for cleaning of the moat and greenery work around Jalagandeeswarar temple inside the Fort last year.