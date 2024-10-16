Water has completely receded in areas falling under Chennai Corporation: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said floodwater has completely receded in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) after the rains on Tuesday.

“The water has not stagnated in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation. And that is the white paper,” he told reporters, countering the statement of AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami seeking a white paper on the measures taken by the DMK government to tackle the rains.

Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed food and other relief materials to sanitation workers and the public in Chepauk constituency and inspected the medical facilities. He thanked the residents for their cooperation and lauded the coordination of officials of the Chennai Metro Rail and all other departments engaged in relief work.

Later, he visited Chembarambakkam lake and inquired about the water level, besides instructing officials to continuously monitor the situation.

Mr. Udhayanidhi also distributed relief materials in Tiruvallur and inspected relief works. Later, he visited areas in Tambaram. He appreciated the employees for the work carried out in Narayanapuram lake.