Water from Sathanur dam to be released till April 20 for irrigation

January 11, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Water will be released from the Sathanur dam, maintained by the Water Resources Department, for irrigation in Tiruvannamalai till April 20 from Thursday.

Water will be released into the river and distributed to the left and right bank canals from the pick-up dam. Around 45,000 acres of farmland will get water. Every day, on an average, 530 cusecs of water would be released from the dam. Cultivators were advised to utilise the water judiciously. Of the total storage of 7,321 mcft, the level in the dam stood at 7,220 mcft on Wednesday.

As requested by farmers, water will be released in three phases before April 30 from the Anaicut in Tirukoilur taluk of the neighbouring Kallakurichi district to irrigate around 5,000 acres of farmland. Every year, 4 tmc of water is stored in the dam for irrigation. The dam also helps to store water in 88 tanks along the route in these districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

While water from the dam’s Left Bank Canal feeds 30 tanks in Tiruvannamalai and 10 in Villupuram, the Right Bank Canal is connected to 48 tanks in Villupuram. The dam also provides at least 2 tmc water for domestic consumption of residents in at least 150 villages and major towns like Chengam and Tiruvannamalai, without reducing its deck storage level of 56 ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.