Water from quarries till August: Minister

Water drawn from the quarries in Sikkarayapuram would be supplied to augment the city’s drinking water needs till the end of August.

Reviewing the works to provide water from the quarries on Saturday, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani said about 30 million litres of water a day would be drawn from the 22 quarries through a pipeline and treated at Chembarambakkam treatment plant for city’s drinking water consumption.

Pointing out that the project was carried out at a cost of ₹13.63 crore, he said that water pumped from quarries were found to be of good quality. Moreover, the water from Porur tank would also be pumped and four mld of water would be used for city supply from June 23. The work was being implemented at a cost of ₹3.80 crore.

Recalling that the State had experienced poor rainfall that was deficit by 62 % last year, he said nearly ₹ 105.01 crore was allocated to manage drought in Chennai. About 700 tankers have been hired to operate about 7,000 trips daily for drinking water supply.

At present, the city is being supplied with 470 mld by tapping water from various sources such as agricultural wells in Tiruvallur and borewells in Neyveli and Paravanaru river belt. With the available resources, water supply would be continued till October at the rate of 420 mld. He also appreciated the Chennai Metrowater personnel for completing the pipeline work in a month.

Nearly ₹1,077 crore was allotted to manage drinking water crisis across Tamil Nadu. Nearly 30,200 works have been taken up to sink new borewells, deepen existing borewells and water supply through tankers across the State.

Sriperumpudur Member of Parliament K.N. Ramachandran, Sriperumbudur MLA K. Palani, Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponnaiah and Chennai Metrowater managing director V. Arun Roy were present during the review.

Caption: Minister S.P.Velumani reviews the work to pump water from quarries in Sikkarayapuram on Saturday.

Photo: M.Vedhan

