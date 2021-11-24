Water from man-made lake floods Virugambakkam

CHENNAI

24 November 2021 00:26 IST

Several streets, homes flooded; representations to officials have not yielded any results, say residents

Water overflowing from a man-made lake in Nesapakkam has been wreaking havoc on Vembuliamman Koil Street and on First Cross Street in Virugambakkam. Due to high level of groundwater in the area after the recent rain, water has been seeping from the floor in many houses on the street.

K.P. Chandrasekaran, a senior citizen, who had been approaching various authorities, including the Chief Minister’s Cell, said action had not been taken to prevent water from overflowing from the lake.

“The waterbody, spread over about 20 acres of land from which sand was mined illegally several years ago, is about 10 feet deep,” he said.

No response

“Complaints on the Namma Chennai App and even official email ID of officials have not yielded any result. There is knee-deep water on the street and about ankle-deep water inside the homes,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said. S. Arumainathan of the Virugambakkam Residents Welfare Association said the area faced a similar problem in 2015.

“Last time, a channel was cut and the water pumped out. In the past six years, no steps have been taken. I am happy that the Chief Minister has constituted an expert committee to study water stagnation issues in the city. The experts should consult residents before finalising any plans,” he said.

“Water from areas, including Ramapuram and Thirunagar in zone 11, is pumped into this lake, which is in ward 128, zone 10,” said a source in Greater Chennai Corporation.

“We are pumping out water from Lambret Nagar so that water from that area does not enter these streets,” the source added.