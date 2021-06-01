Water for irrigation released from Mullaperiyar dam

This is the first time in 14 years water has been released from the dam; it will help irrigate 15,000 acres in Theni and parts of Dindigul districts

After 14 years, the Tamil Nadu government has released water for irrigation from the Mullaperiyar reservoir on June 1, said TN Cooperation Minister I. Periasami here on Tuesday.

The Minister released the water following an order from the Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The farmers from the district had represented to the CM seeking the release of water on June 1, as it would help them commence farming activities for the single crop.

The water level at the reservoir was 130.90 feet (permissible level 142 ft). The last time water was released was on June 1 was in 2006, when the water level was 124.4 ft, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said, and added that when the level goes beyond 120 ft, water would be released for irrigation and drinking purposes.

The timely release would help about 15,000 acres of land in getting water in Theni and parts of Dindigul and those farmers with land along the Periyar Main Canal in Madurai district, officials said.

The Minister said that 200 cusecs would be released for irrigation and 100 cusecs for drinking water purposes from Tuesday.

To a query that fertiliser shops in rural pockets were not functioning, Mr. Periasami said the lockdown is in force, but the Collector has assured of supplies being got by opening shops for about four hours.

The Minister appealed to the farmers to make judicious use of the water and reap in benefits to the maximum. Asked about the farm loans, he said that Cooperative Societies have been instructed to give loans without any delays.

Cumbum MLA N. Ramakrishnan, District Collector H. Krishnanunni, PWD officials and others from the Department of Agriculture were present on the occasion.