Water flow in Ponnai and Kallar brings cheer to farmers, residents

The bordering district of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh received good amount of rainfall during the past one week. The upstream areas of Andhra Pradesh are connected with many villages on the banks of Ponnai river in Vellore district. So, the tanks, ponds and small irrigation tanks in Arakkonam, Sholingur, Nemili and Kaveripakkam received huge volume of rainwater from the reserve forests.

Ponnai river received copious flow in the last three days due to heavy downpour recorded in the neighbouring areas.

Residents of Ponnai pointed out it was during 2015 that they received water in the river and were happy to see water again, which will help farmers planning to take up crop plantation this time.

The surplus water from Kalavakunda check dam has flooded the Ponnai river and the force was reduced only on Friday as the rain let up on Thursday night.

The water from A.P. reached Melpadi check dam, constructed in 1855.

This was the only check dam between Chittoor and Ranipet and it can influence the water table in about 30 lakes in the vicinity of Ponnai river.

People performed pooja on Thursday at the receiving point on the Tamil Nadu border and youth thronged the river bed for a selfie.

Copious flow

“Similarly, the Kallar which runs across Arakkonam also saw water flow, which touched its banks on both sides. It branches off from Palar and Ponnai rivers in two places in Arakkonam taluk and touches down the tail-end areas of Kaveripakkam to reach Thakkolam to join Kosasthalaiyar,” K. Chinnaiyan, a farmer from Thakkolam said.