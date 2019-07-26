Tamil Nadu

Water conservation awareness rally held

Collector K.S. Kandasamy taking part in the rally on Thursday. Special Arrangement

Collector K.S. Kandasamy taking part in the rally on Thursday. Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: SPECIALARRANGEMENT

Event sees participation of government staff, self-help group members

A massive rally with an aim to create awareness on water conservation was organised by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women. The rallyists carried out the messages on the concepts of Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The rally saw the participation of government staff, self-help group members numbering around 1,000 and it was flagged off at Esanya Gounds in Tiruvannamalai by District Collector K.S. Kandasamy.

The rallyists distributed pamphlets with messages on water conservation techniques and its implementation at various levels. The rally passed through municipal bus standand culminated at the taluk office. The participants took a pledge to save water, plant tree saplings and take efforts to preserve rainwater in storage tanks and waterbodies in their respective villages and towns.

In his address, the Collector said that the district had been facing severe groundwater depletion due to repeated deficient monsoon.

The district administration has initiated steps to recharge wells construction and create rainwater harvesting strictures to save water.

People have been urged to implement rainwater harvesting mechanisms in homes and commercial buildings to save prevent ‘water run off’ during rains, he said.

