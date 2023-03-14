ADVERTISEMENT

Water bowls for thirsty animals, birds at police stations in Coimbatore

March 14, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated March 15, 2023 01:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launching the Water Bowl Challenge in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

All the police stations in the city are ready to beat the summer through their care for birds and animals. A total of 100 pots have been distributed to the stations which would be placed on their premises with water to the brim.

The cement pots were distributed to the stations under the ‘Water Bowl Challenge 2023’, an initiative by the People for Cattle in India (PFCI). Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan launched the initiative here on Tuesday and distributed pots to police personnel.

Watch | Water Bowl Challenge in Coimbatore | Video Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

According to the PFCI, the Water Bowl Challenge 2023 kick-started in Chennai, on March 11. The initiative was extended to Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur in partnership with the Nature and Animal Conservancy on March 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative was aimed at providing water to community animals and birds that do not have access to fresh drinking water. The pots provided under the Water Bowl Challenge are expected to keep animals and birds hydrated during the summer.

According to the PFCI, it has been organising the Water Bowl Challenge since 2014. The organisation kept more than 1,500 pots in 2021 and another 2,000 pots in 2022. This year, PFCI aimed to distribute 4,000 bowls.

People who wish to get bowls from PFCI can register at https://tinyurl.com/PFCI-WaterBowl-2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US