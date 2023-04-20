ADVERTISEMENT

Water bowls, feeding troughs for birds come up at police stations in Vellore, nearby districts

April 20, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - VELLORE

The initiative is aimed at ensuring community birds have enough water to drink during the summer months, thereby preventing deaths due to dehydration; bowls and troughs will be placed across all 113 police stations in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts

The Hindu Bureau

Writers at the police stations have been given the responsibility of refilling the bowls and troughs | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With summer setting in, large earthen water bowls and small feeding troughs for birds are being placed at the Superintendent of Police (SP) offices and at all police stations in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The initiative is aimed at providing water to community birds that do not have access to fresh drinking water. It helps to prevent birds from dying due to dehydration. “As most police stations have many trees within their premises, they are always home to small wild birds. The initiative of providing water and feed for birds at police stations was started a few days ago. It will continue till June,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP, Vellore, told The Hindu.

At present, 113 police stations are located in these districts with Tiruvannamalai having the highest number at 39 police stations, followed by Vellore at 28, Ranipet at 24 and Tirupattur at 22. Police writers have been assigned the task of maintaining the water bowls and feeding troughs at the stations in these districts.

Each station, on an average, is to have at least two water bowls and feeding troughs on its terrace. These are to be refilled twice a day, mornings and evenings. At SP offices, four water bowls and feeding troughs, maintained from the dispensary fund of the stations, have been placed.

