Water board swings into action

CHENNAI

26 November 2021 00:36 IST

After the recent intense spell of rain, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has been addressing complaints of sewage overflow reported across the city and has increased liquid chlorination to ensure safe drinking water.

Sewer lines carried nearly 920 million litres a day (mld) of sewage against usual daily load of 585 mld during recent rain.

On Thursday, 920 mld was pumped from 302 sewage pumping stations across the city, according to sources.

Advertising

Advertising

The board received nearly 10,109 complaints related to sewage disposal since early this month.

Sources said the sewer lines running for a distance of 4,902 km are being desilted.

In the past one month, nearly 7,800 loads of silt, plastic waste and debris were removed from the sewer lines that are being cleaned using nearly 454 machines across the city.

Helplines (044-45674567 and 1916) are being operated round-the-clock to attend to complaints, officials said.

Corporation too acts

On its part, the Greater Chennai Corporation has made available about 3.12 lakh chlorination tablets and 17 tonnes of bleaching powder for disinfecting water. For dengue prevention, 3,587 field workers were involved while door-to-door source reduction measures were being taken up.