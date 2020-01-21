Tamil Nadu

Watch | India's youngest Silambam artiste

A video on three year old Dheveesha, the youngest Silambam artiste from Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Three-and-a-half years-old V. Dheveesha has made the institution where she learnt the ancient martial art of Silambam proud.

Dheveesha was born and brought up at the institution by her father, Vigneswara Rao, who has been in the field for the last 12 years.

The girl has entered the India Book of Records as the youngest to perform Silambam. She demonstrated her skills before a select audience and the performance showcased the flexibility of her body and the skills she had developed in just one-and-a-half years.

Dheveesha has been a keen observer of the martial art, practised by the trainees right in front of her.

