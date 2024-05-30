It has been a long wait for the stakeholders in this election in Tamil Nadu, as it went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19. Essentially it was a fight between the DMK-led INDIA bloc, the AIADMK led alliance, the BJP-led NDA and the Naam Tamilar Katchi.

Early on it was believed the DMK would make a clean sweep, given its strong alliance arithmetic and the fact that the opposition in the State was splintered. However, as alliances took shape, with parties switching sides it became apparent that a clean sweep would be a tough ask.

The AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, led a strong campaign against the DMK and the BJP fielded some star candidates and also ensured its allies fielded strong candidates, such as TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMK and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

An internal survey conducted by the DMK, according to reports, showed the party could comfortably win more than 30 seats. But in one or two constituencies, the survey has shown that the probability of the rival candidate winning is quite high.

Once the results are out, the DMK is expected to witness some churn and CM MK Stalin is expected to reshuffle his cabinet.

What are the prospects of the other parties? What is the likely fallout of the results?

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Thamodharan B

Production: Shibu Narayan