Watch | Why the Petromax lantern is still unique

Why the Petromax lantern is still unique
| Video Credit: C Venkatachalapathy

Despite its diminishing sheen, the legacy of Petromax lamp continues to flicker in Long Bazaar, a landmark in Vellore, about 140 kms north of Chennai.

August 03, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Originally from Bengaluru, B. S. Murugesh Nayakar set up shop in 1936 with 20 odd Petromax lamps he bought from Germany and Czechoslovakia.

People rent these lamps during mid-July to celebrate the festival of ‘Aadi Perukku’, and mid September-October, which is considered auspicious by many Hindus.

The divine glow: The demand for renting these lanterns is usually from mid-July, when the people of Tamil Nadu celebrate Aadi Perukku, which ushers in monsoon and the period of sowing seeds.

The divine glow: The demand for renting these lanterns is usually from mid-July, when the people of Tamil Nadu celebrate Aadi Perukku, which ushers in monsoon and the period of sowing seeds.

Customers say that Petromax can give the “divine golden glow to idols”, which the other lights cannot.

In 1980s, when these lamps were gradually fading away, Murugesh’s son M. Govindasamy bought a machine compressor, replacing the hand pump, to push kerosene from one tank to another.

The high cost of labour and unavailability of kerosene, known as ‘Krishna oil’ in Tamil for its blue colour, made a massive dent in sales.

Read the full story here

Reporting: Avantika Krishna

Visuals: C. Venkatachalapathy

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

