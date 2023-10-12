October 12, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

Watch | Why Tamil Nadu’s Jaderi ‘namakatti’ got a GI tag

The Jaderi namakatti was given the GI tag by the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai recently.

Jaderi namakatti are clay sticks that are white in colour, usually available in finger-like shape with a smooth texture. The application seeking tag for this product was filed by Jaderi Tiruman (Namakatti) Producers Society.

Jaderi is a small village in Tiruvannamalai district. There are around 120 families in Cheyyar taluk whose primary occupation has been making namakatti for more than hundreds of years now.

Reporting: Sangeetha Kandavel

Video: Venkatachalapathy C

Voiceover & Production: K. Rajashree Das