Why is ‘Ayyampalayam Nettai’ coconut variety unique?

October 11, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Ayyampalayam, a town on the way towards Marudhanidhi dam in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, is known for this unique variety of coconut.

This coconut variety is grown in coconut farms just above the dam, bordering the catchment area.

The trees are a 100-foot tall and have more than 60% oil content and an extremely sweet kernel.

On an average, a single tree can give an yield of about 120 nuts per year without application of chemical fertilisers.

The Ayyampalayam Nettai are not just disease resistant but also drought resistant.

Reporting: Beulah Rose

Videos: Karthikeyan G

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S