Watch | Why is ‘Ayyampalayam Nettai’ coconut variety unique?

Why is ‘Ayyampalayam Nettai’ coconut variety unique?
| Video Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Both the farmers and the agriculture department are striving to get the GI tag for the coconut, locally called as Ayyampalayam Nettai

October 11, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ayyampalayam, a town on the way towards Marudhanidhi dam in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, is known for this unique variety of coconut.

‘Ayyampalayam Nettai’ coconut trees near Marudhanidhi dam in Dindigul district.

‘Ayyampalayam Nettai’ coconut trees near Marudhanidhi dam in Dindigul district. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

This coconut variety is grown in coconut farms just above the dam, bordering the catchment area.

The trees are a 100-foot tall and have more than 60% oil content and an extremely sweet kernel.

On an average, a single tree can give an yield of about 120 nuts per year without application of chemical fertilisers.

The Ayyampalayam Nettai are not just disease resistant but also drought resistant.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Beulah Rose

Videos: Karthikeyan G

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Tamil Nadu / Dindigul / Madurai

