 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Why has Tamil Nadu not had a coalition government? 

Watch: Why has Tamil Nadu not had a coalition government? 

In recent weeks, Tamil Nadu has seen political voices emerge in favour of sharing power in the government. Actor politician, Vijay’s support for this concept has further stirred this debate. Why has Tamil Nadu not seen a coalition government yet?

Updated - November 07, 2024 11:16 pm IST

D. Suresh Kumar

Since 1967, forging pre-poll alliances has been a fairly well established concept in Tamil Nadu. The state has seen deviations only twice, first in the 2014 parliamentary elections when Jayalalithaa decided to go it alone and next in the 2016 Assembly elections, when the AIADMK entered the fray in all 234 constituencies. Barring these two instances, elections in Tamil Nadu have been fought and won on the strength of alliances that have been led either by the DMK or the AIADMK.

Both the Dravidian parties have been part of coalition arrangements at the centre since 1979, when the AIADMK nominated two of its MPs in the Charan Singh government. After nearly a decade, Murasoli Maran of the DMK found a place in V.P. Singh’s cabinet. The emergence of the coalition era in 1996, with the arrival of the United Front, saw these two regional parties share power at the centre for a long number of years, particularly the DMK. In 1998-99 the AIADMK was part of the Vajpayee government.

The DMK has sent its nominees to the Union Cabinet in the Vajpayee government as well as the UPA governments 1 & 2. In the last ten years, there have been no representation for the DMK and the AIADMK in the Union cabinet.

However, in Tamil Nadu, these parties are averse to sharing power with allies. Why have the DMK and AIADMK been reluctant to share power in Tamil Nadu? Have there been instances when a coalition government was a possibility? Why has a strong third force not emerged?

Published - November 07, 2024 11:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Focus Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.