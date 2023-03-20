HamberMenu
Watch | Why are Adivasis in the Nilgiris feeling abandoned?

A video on how a resettlement plan at Mudumalai has left many villagers stranded

March 20, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, located in the Nilgiris, is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including tigers, elephants, and over 300 species of birds.

It is also home to Adivasi communities of Kattunayakans and Paniyas. But for the sake of wildlife conservation, particularly to protect the tiger habitats, the State Forest Department has had to take some important decisions that would have an impact on these communities.

The Forest Department had proposed a “golden handshake” agreement with over 700 families, promising them incentives to leave the reserve. But over 80 Kattunayakan families who were relocated from their village are now alleging that the promises made by the Forest Department were not fulfilled

Around 40 of these families have now returned to their ancestral forests and built houses, claiming that they have not been adequately compensated by the government.

Reporting: Rohan Premkumar

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Videos: M. Sathyamoorthy

Voiceover: KP Gopika

